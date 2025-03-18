Local

Over 100 vehicles damaged in Kent wrecking yard fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — A massive fire tore through a Kent wrecking yard, damaging over 100 vehicles.

Crews were called to Binford Metals early Sunday morning for reports of a massive fire. The fire warranted about 40 fire department personnel and 16 units in response.

Cars were already crushed and stacked approximately 10-feet tall.

It took crews about seven hours to put the fire out.

No one was injured.

The damage estimate is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

