Over 100 Sea-Tac passenger workers rally for contract negotiations

SEATAC, Wash. — About 120 passenger service union workers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gathered on Saturday to rally for changes to their contract.

These workers include wheelchair agents, cabin cleaners, and ramp agents.

The SEIU6 are calling for changes to their healthcare, higher wages and stronger protections for immigrant workers.

“The airport bargaining team is fighting for greater security and peace of mind for their many immigrant and refugee coworkers. These protections include union representation if there is a process of reverification, and a leave of absence for workers to tend to immigration matters without losing seniority for up to 12 months,” the union said in an email.

The union met at the Sea-Tac flag pavilion for the rally as contract bargaining heats up.

