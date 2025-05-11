Ospreys and other snowbirds return to Seattle for spring

May 10 is World Migratory Bird Day, and you may soon be seeing certain birds returning to the Pacific Northwest and Seattle for spring.

In 2024, Seattle joined Journeys for Life, an initiative by ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, to collaborate with other cities along the Pacific Flyway and learn best practices from around the globe to support migratory species. Three species were selected to highlight: Osprey, Rufous Hummingbird, and Western Tanager.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department (SPR) has built several nesting platforms for osprey to return to-- and they have in previous years!

spr Credit: Michael Ashford

SPR says you can do things to support these snowbirds too:

Avoid pesticides in your yard care and pest management.

Plant flowers for pollinators (such as hummingbirds!).

Place multiple hummingbird feeders. Anna’s Hummingbirds can dominate a feeder, so consider placing two or more hummingbird feeders to allow opportunities for the smaller Rufous to find nectar. Follow these tips for hummingbird feeders!

Hang suet feeders. Western Tanagers love fruit, insects, and berries. Suet feeders can be a great attractant for these colorful birds.

