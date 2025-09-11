Orting schools briefly locked down after warrant suspect runs near campus

The Orting Police Department said schools in the Orting School District were briefly placed on modified lockdown Thursday after a man with outstanding warrants ran from officers through a nearby neighborhood.

Police said the incident began during a welfare check near Safeway, where officers learned the individual had active warrants.

When they tried to take him into custody, he ran through the Whitehawk neighborhood, jumping residential fences.

Because the man was moving near a school campus, police alerted the district as a precaution.

School officials placed campuses on lockdown to keep students and staff safe while the search was underway.

Officers found and arrested the suspect a few minutes later.

Police emphasized the incident was not connected to the school, its students, or staff.

The lockdown was lifted once the arrest was made.

