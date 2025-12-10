Orting, Pierce County brace for more flooding

ORTING, Wash. — Flooding remains a significant concern in the area as the Puyallup River flows rapidly following heavy rains Monday.

Residents are worried about the potential for more flooding with additional rain and strong winds forecasted.

“My backyard flooded. I mean, there is just water everywhere,” said Shanna Bachner, a resident of Orting.

Pierce County Emergency Management is closely monitoring the situation, particularly the Puyallup, Nisqually, White, and Carbon Rivers.

“We are also concerned about saturation, landslides, localized flooding, extreme flooding, what our levies can handle,” said Arel Solie from Pierce County Emergency Management.

Shanna Bachner, who lives in Orting, described the flooding in her area, noting that even the streets are affected. She expressed surprise at the speed of the river’s flow.

Arel Solie from Pierce County Emergency Management highlighted the dangers posed by floodwaters, which are often filled with debris.

This adds to the concerns about the rivers’ capacity to handle the incoming weather.

Skylar Christian, another resident of Orting, mentioned that while floods are not uncommon, the current situation is expected to be worse. Christian is helping fill sandbags to assist those who live closer to the river.

Residents are urged to stay informed and prepare for potential flooding by signing up for alerts from emergency management. To sign up for alerts from Pierce County, click here.

