Orphaned raccoons found on Orcas Island rescued

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A wildlife rehabilitation center rescued two orphaned raccoon kits after they were found alone on Orcas Island.

The young female raccoons were reportedly found next to a downed tree with no sign of their parents. A good Samaritan rescued them and brought them to the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

According to the rehab center, “Expert wildlife rehabilitators have been working around the clock to provide specialized medical care, diet, and enrichment to ensure these two continue to hit their growth milestones.”

The two kits are currently 7 weeks old and will spend time recovering and learning in Wolf Hollow’s raccoon nursery before being released back into the wild.

Wolf Hollow is a wildlife rehabilitation center serving San Juan, Skagit, and Island counties. If you find an injured or orphaned animal in any of these areas, you can call the rehab center directly at 360-378-5000.

Sound Up!📣 Last month Wolf Hollow received two young female raccoons found orphaned on Orcas Island. 🦝 These kits were rescued by a good samaritan, found next to a downed tree with no sign of parents. Our expert wildlife rehabilitators have been working around the clock to provide specialized medical care, diet, and enrichment to ensure these two continue to hit their growth milestones. This video was taken from our raccoon nursery, where staff is extra diligent about sanitation, PPE, and quarantine protocols to prevent the transfer of zoonotic diseases. 🩺 At roughly 7 weeks old, these two have much to learn before they are released into the wild-follow along on social media as we document their journey and other species' success stories along the way! 🐾 A big thanks to @Orcas Animal Protection Society for help coordinating this rescue effort! #wolfhollowwildliferehabilitationcenter #sanjuanisland #wildliferescue #savewildlife Posted by Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group