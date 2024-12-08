Organic waste collection coming to Bellingham in 2025

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday, Bellingham Public Works announced that it will begin to collect organic waste from its residents.

In early 2025, Bellingham residents will receive organic waste collection as part of the city’s plan to lower climate emissions, reduce waste and get ahead of future state requirements.

All single-family residents living in buildings with four units or less will get the FoodPlus! organic waste bin ( a green bin with a yellow lid) and there will be a fee for the service.

The city said that there will be some options that will help manage and “potentially reduce costs” for seniors, the permanently disabled and low-income residents.

Customers who already have this year-round service will not see a change.

Sanitary Service Company is contracted to collect the waste.

More information about the program can be found on their website.





