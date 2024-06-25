ORCA cards can now be added to Google Wallet

If you use an ORCA card for public transit, it can now be saved and accessed in Google Wallet.

It works with Android and Wear OS devices. That means you can easily add money to your cards, pay for your ride, buy a pass, and see your transactions.

If you currently have a plastic ORCA card, you can easily convert it into a digital card. Just be aware that the plastic card will no longer work once the conversion is complete.

New digital cards added to Google Wallet will cost the same as the plastic version.

To add an ORCA card to Google Wallet, follow these steps from Sound Transit:

Open Google Wallet. Select Add to Wallet. Choose Transit pass. Search for “ORCA.” Tap ORCA.

The new feature can be used with Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit, and Washington State Ferries.

For more information, follow this link.

