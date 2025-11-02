Orca calf in North Sound pod likely dead, researchers say

NORTH SOUND, Wash. — An orca calf named J64, a part of the ‘J’ Pod last seen near the Swanson Channel between Victoria, BC and Washington, is most likely deceased, according to the Center for Whale Research.

On October 23, a team of researchers learned the ‘J’ Pod was moving north at the South end of Village Bay on Mayne Island.

The team wanted to check on the status of first-time mother J42’s new calf, J64.

When starting to take identification photos, the team says they could see three orcas come up to the surface, but did not see the new calf.

In a social media post, the Center for Whale Research says the calf has most likely died based on the encounter, but can’t confirm the death until they make three separate observations.

Whale experts say the mortality rate for young calves from first-time mothers is very high.

Encounter 64 • 23-Oct, 2025 • J Pod After receiving reports of J pod heading north at the south end of Swanson Channel,... Posted by Center for Whale Research on Saturday, November 1, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group