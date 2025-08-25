One seriously injured in Queen Anne apartment fire

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says one person is in serious condition after an apartment fire near 600 Highland Drive in Queen Anne.

Crews responded to the multi-story apartment at around 7:30 am. Monday morning, where investigators say it started as an accidental cooking fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at around 8 a.m. and the one person seriously injured was taken to a local hospital.

The American Red Cross said it is responding as well to offer assistance for an estimated twelve residents affected in the fire.

