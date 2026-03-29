One in serious condition after car goes off cliff in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Authorities in Kent say crews performed a high-angle rope rescue to save one person after their car went over a cliff early Sunday morning.

Puget Sound Fire responded to the crash near Reiten Road and Olympic Rise Street Southeast and found a car that had gone off the road and down a cliffside, South King County rescue officials posted on X at 12:40 a.m.

The victim was brought to a local hospital in serious condition.

Kent Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

@PugetSoundFire responded to a single vehicle accident Reiten Rd/Olympic Rise St SE in Kent. The vehicle was located over a cliff requiring technical high angle rescue using a rope system. One person was transported by @KingCoMedicOne in serious condition. @kentpd investigating. pic.twitter.com/7YIgF8FUR2 — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) March 29, 2026

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