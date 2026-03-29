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One in serious condition after car goes off cliff in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Zone 3 PIOs
One in serious condition after car goes off cliff in Kent Photo: Zone 3 PIOs (Photo: Zone 3 PIOs)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — Authorities in Kent say crews performed a high-angle rope rescue to save one person after their car went over a cliff early Sunday morning.

Puget Sound Fire responded to the crash near Reiten Road and Olympic Rise Street Southeast and found a car that had gone off the road and down a cliffside, South King County rescue officials posted on X at 12:40 a.m.

The victim was brought to a local hospital in serious condition.

Kent Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

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