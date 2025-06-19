‘One Seattle Day of Service’ set for July 12

‘One Seattle Day of Service’ is back!

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the 4th annual event will be held on Saturday, July 12.

“With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Seattle has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to show the world who we are – a city united by compassion, inclusion, bold action, and a deep commitment to each other,” said Mayor Harrell. “I’m excited to join together once again with neighbors and community partners for this year’s Day of Service, and encourage all Seattleites to roll up their sleeves, lend a helping hand, and help us make a lasting impact on July 12.”

Registration is now open, with over 1,800 volunteer shifts at more than 55 events around the city. Volunteering opportunities include cleaning and beautification, gardening and restoration, and helping neighbors in need.

Learn more about volunteering, registration, or hosting a Day of Service event here.

