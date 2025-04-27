One rescued after falling nearly 30 feet down embankment in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Rescue crews in Mulkilteo saved one person who fell nearly 30 feet down an embankment in Big Gulch Park and got stuck in the brush, the Mukilteo Fire Department (MFD) posted on X.

Four local agencies responded to the incident on Saturday morning, and a rope rescue team rappelled down to the patient in a high-angle rescue, MFD said.

The person was raised out of the gulch and taken to a nearby hospital.

Mukilteo FD w/ @SouthSnoFire @EverettFire @Marysville_Fire on scene of a rope rescue in Big Gulch. Single patient has been extricated. — Mukilteo Fire (@MukilteoFire) April 26, 2025

