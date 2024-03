PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officers are at the scene where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Puyallup.

Police first posted about the incident at the Fourth and Fifth Street Northwest railroad crossing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

There are road closures at North Meridian, the Bypass and the railroad crossing.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Puyallup Police said more details would be provided once they are available.

