One person found dead after mobile home fire in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Ocean Shores Fire Department says one person is dead after a mobile home caught on fire this weekend.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to Edgewood Avenue Northeast after someone saw the fire.

Firefighters saw billows of smoke and heavy flames shooting out of the south wall.

Crews quickly put it out within a few minutes.

The department says their lead firefighter found a body when they went inside to search the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

