Local

One person found dead after mobile home fire in Ocean Shores

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A mother is facing multiple charges including child abuse after she allegedly tried to sell her young daughter for $20 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Police lights (Police force department in full /vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Ocean Shores Fire Department says one person is dead after a mobile home caught on fire this weekend.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to Edgewood Avenue Northeast after someone saw the fire.

Firefighters saw billows of smoke and heavy flames shooting out of the south wall.

Crews quickly put it out within a few minutes.

The department says their lead firefighter found a body when they went inside to search the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read