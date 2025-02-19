One person in custody for shooting at car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say one person is in custody after shooting at a car on Interstate 5.

It started around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers tell KIRO 7 it happened in the southbound lanes just north of Boeing Access Road in Seattle.

No one was hurt, but traffic is backed up for several miles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the right lane of southbound I-5 is blocked. No word when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





