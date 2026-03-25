Local

One lifeflighted, one seriously injured after van and semi collide on I-5 in Thurston County

One lifeflighted, one seriously injured after van hits semi on I-5 in Thurston County Photo Courtesy: Washington State Patrol

One person was seriously injured, and another was life-flighted to Seattle, after a semi-truck and van collided on Interstate 5 in Thurston County this morning, according to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol.

Witnesses told WSP that the transporter van drifted off the roadway and into the back of the parked semi on the right shoulder.

Southbound I-5 to SR-121 (Exit 99) was blocked following the collision.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read