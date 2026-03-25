One lifeflighted, one seriously injured after van and semi collide on I-5 in Thurston County

One person was seriously injured, and another was life-flighted to Seattle, after a semi-truck and van collided on Interstate 5 in Thurston County this morning, according to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol.

Witnesses told WSP that the transporter van drifted off the roadway and into the back of the parked semi on the right shoulder.

Southbound I-5 to SR-121 (Exit 99) was blocked following the collision.

SB I-5 to SR-121 (Exit 99) is blocked for a 1 transporter van-semi collision. Two are being transported with serious injuries with one being life flighted to Seattle.



Witnesses say the van drifted off the roadway and into the back of this parked semi on the right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/mMr3rBKH48 — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) March 25, 2026

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