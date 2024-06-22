One killed; several others injured in SeaTac crash

SEATAC, Wash. — One person has been killed and several others injured in a rollover crash that ended in the front yard of a SeaTac home.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded to a multiple vehicle accident in the 3200 block of South 200th Street.

A white Honda was travelling westbound on 200th St. and struck a green and black Chevy Malibu that was headed northbound on 32nd Avenue.

One person in the Malibu was killed. Two other people suffered critical injuries in the crash. The driver of the Honda and another person suffered less severe injuries. That Honda driver is in custody.

Deputies say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

