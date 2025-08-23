One killed, one injured after driver flees DUI investigation in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed and another was injured after crashing into a building in Everett following a DUI investigation.

According to Everett PD, the Washington State Patrol was conducting a DUI investigation in South Everett. During the investigation, the involved car drove off before crashing into a building along Rucker Ave. in Everett’s Glacier View neighborhood.

Everett police report responding to the crash at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two men were in the car at the time of the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital.

A section of Rucker Ave., near 44th Street SE, was closed in both directions while detectives with Everett PD’s Traffic Safety Unit investigated. The roadway reopened later that morning.

