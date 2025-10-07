One killed, one critical after motorcycle crash near Maple Valley

KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash near Maple Valley overnight.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a 911 caller reported the crash along SE 216th Street just after 1 a.m.

Arriving deputies found a downed motorcycle with two victims. Unfortunately, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center confirmed that the second victim was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

“Currently, the investigation is pointing to the likelihood that the motorcycle struck an animal, possibly a deer, while traveling down SE 216th Street,” wrote KCSO.

Deputies asked drivers to find alternative routes while the King County Sheriff’s Office MARR (Major Accident Response and Reconstruction) Team investigated.

©2025 Cox Media Group