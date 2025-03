HART'S PASS, Wash. — A snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in the North Cascade mountains, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

A group of three snowmobile riders were near Hart’s Pass on Friday when they triggered a large slab avalanche.

One was killed after being fully buried and the other two were caught and carried, one of them was partially buried and injured.

The Northwest Avalance Center is still investigating the incident.





