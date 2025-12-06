Local

One killed by falling tree near Carnation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
One killed by falling tree near Carnation Photo: Eastside Fire and Rescue (Photo: Eastside Fire and Rescue)
CARNATION, Wash. — One person has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a tree fell on their car north of Carnation, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

The tree fell on State Route 203 and Fay Road Northeast on Saturday afternoon.

“One person has died as a result on the impact, a second is being airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries," Eastside Fire posted on X.

Both directions of SR 203 are closed as crews are on scene.

