One killed by falling tree near Carnation

CARNATION, Wash. — One person has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a tree fell on their car north of Carnation, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

The tree fell on State Route 203 and Fay Road Northeast on Saturday afternoon.

“One person has died as a result on the impact, a second is being airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries," Eastside Fire posted on X.

Both directions of SR 203 are closed as crews are on scene.

This is a tree fall on a vehicle. Sadly one person has died as a result on the impact, a second is being airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. Thank you to Redmond Fire for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/xZEYbJra8x — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) December 6, 2025

