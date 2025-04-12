One injured in Snohomish house fire

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A person sustained burn injuries in a house fire in Snohomish early Sunday morning, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook.
Just after midnight, witnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing flames.
Crews say they arrived to the house fully engulfed in flames and found one resident in a neighbor’s yard who had suffered burn injuries.
They were transported to a local hospital but their condition is unknown.
Fire crews put out the flames in 30 minutes and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
