One injured in Snohomish house fire

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A person sustained burn injuries in a house fire in Snohomish early Sunday morning, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook.

Just after midnight, witnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing flames.

Crews say they arrived to the house fully engulfed in flames and found one resident in a neighbor’s yard who had suffered burn injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital but their condition is unknown.

Fire crews put out the flames in 30 minutes and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group