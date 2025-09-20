One injured in shooting at Sky River Park

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department (MPD) says officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person at Sky River Park on Friday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., a gunshot victim was admitted to Evergreen Health Monroe with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police went to inspect their vehicle at the park where they found multiple bullet holes, one of which made it inside the interior of the car, according to MPD.

Officers say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation with the victim and shooter possibly knowing each other.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Monroe Police Tip Line at (360) 863-4600 or email police@monroewa.gov.

