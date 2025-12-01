Local

One shot and killed near Chinatown International District, police looking for suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says one person was shot and killed near Rainier Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Police first received the call around 7:54 a.m. and say officers are looking for a suspect.

SPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

