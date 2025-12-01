One shot and killed near Chinatown International District, police looking for suspect

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says one person was shot and killed near Rainier Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Police first received the call around 7:54 a.m. and say officers are looking for a suspect.

SPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Rainier Avenue South. One victim injured by gunfire. Police are actively searching for the suspect. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. PIO en route to scene. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) December 1, 2025

