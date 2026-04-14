One injured, dog missing after Tacoma house fire

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital, and a dog is still missing after a house fire in Tacoma this morning.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home along 53rd Place NE at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department confirmed that all occupants escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma Fire reported that by 7 a.m., the fire was out, but one dog was still missing.

The fire is under investigation.

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