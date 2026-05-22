One hurt in Snohomish mobile home fire

A mobile home fire in Snohomish sent one person to the hospital with burns overnight, according to Snohomish County Fire District 4.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to a deck fire at the rear of a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back deck.

Two occupants were inside when the fire started, and one of them was awake. According to fire officials, that person left the back door open after checking to see what was on fire, which allowed the fire to spread throughout the home.

It is not clear which person was hurt, but one of the two sustained serious second-degree burns to their hands and face and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. The other was not injured.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters reportedly got the flames under control.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents, along with their cat and dog.

Snohomish County Fire District 4 reports that there were no working smoke alarms in the home, and took the opportunity to remind residents to ensure smoke detectors are properly installed and functional.

The home is considered a total loss, and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

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