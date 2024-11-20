One dead in Woodinville house fire; investigation underway

A house fire in Woodinville on the 19000 block of 176th Avenue Northeast, near the Topline Equestrian Center, has claimed one life, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR).

Crews responded to the scene, initially in defensive mode, before transitioning to an offensive strategy to fight the flames.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m., and one person connected to the home was provided support from the Red Cross.

Unfortunately, the fire also resulted in a fatality.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the person that called 911 reported that she had woken up to flames outside her bedroom window.

Her husband went to the garage, where he thought the fire started, but she never saw him again.

The cause of the fire is currently not known.

It is also unknown if the fire was related to Tuesday night’s windstorm.

