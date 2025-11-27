One dead, two arrested in Federal Way shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Federal Way overnight, according to police.

Just after 10 p.m. last night, officers responded to a shooting along South 320th Street, near The Commons in Federal Way.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, an officer was already nearby and found the suspect car in a parking lot.

That officer detained two suspects from the fleeing suspect car after a short pursuit, while other officers found a victim nearby.

Despite life-saving measures from officers, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a 26-year-old man with a last known address in Fall City.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident, with Federal Way police confirming that there is no risk to the community at this time.

