One dead in SUV crash carrying two adults, seven children on I-90 near Cle Elum

By KIRO 7 News Staff
File photo: Washington State Patrol Photo: Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says one person has died following a crash involving an SUV carrying two adults and seven children.

WSP confirms one person has been airlifted but at this time do not know if the one fatality was an adult or a child.

State Patrol says one lane of I-90 westbound is closed and delays are expected for the next two to three hours.

This is a developing story.

