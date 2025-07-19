One dead in SUV crash carrying two adults, seven children on I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says one person has died following a crash involving an SUV carrying two adults and seven children.

WSP confirms one person has been airlifted but at this time do not know if the one fatality was an adult or a child.

State Patrol says one lane of I-90 westbound is closed and delays are expected for the next two to three hours.

*Critical Incident*

WB I-90 near MP 95 (2 miles from Elk Heights) a single vehicle fatality collision. Lane 1 is closed and @SnoqualmiePass DOT is en route for traffic control. Updates to follow. Avoid the area if possible for at least the next 2 to 3 hours. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) July 19, 2025

This is a developing story.

