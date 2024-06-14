Local

One dead in I-5 chain reaction crash in Fife

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Fife (KIRO 7 News)

FIFE, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and two cars on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted on X about the crash just north of Wapato Way at 4:42 a.m. Friday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the two left lanes were blocked and the backup was 3 miles.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a car headed south hit a disabled car on the shoulder. The southbound car was then hit by a semi.

The driver of that car died in the crash.

The driver of the disabled car was taken to the hospital non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.


