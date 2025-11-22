One dead following street race crash in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) says a juvenile is dead after a street race led to a serious crash on Friday night.

At around 7 p.m., a 2018 Audi A3 was racing another car, described as possibly a Honda Civic, on an off-ramp of U.S. Highway 2 heading east toward the Odabashian Bridge when it crossed into oncoming traffic, WPD said.

The Audi then collided with a 2024 GMC Sierra.

Wenatchee police say the 18-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger were airlifted to Harborview, while another juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD says the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

