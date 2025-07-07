One dead following SR-507 police pursuit in Yelm

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple cars on State Route 507.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo reports that the crash occurred after Yelm police tried to pull over a driver for speeding on Vail Road, but they refused to stop.

The police officer chased them onto SR-507, when that person lost control of the car and crashed into another car. The Yelm police officer also crashed into the two cars.

WSP says the driver who was trying to get away from Yelm police was ejected and died at the scene.

The two people in the other car and the Yelm police officer were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to Trooper Dattilo.

