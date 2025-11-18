One dead after fire in Buckley barn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was found dead inside a barn that caught on fire in Buckley.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue was called to the property just after 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters had the flames under control by 1:37 a.m. A total of 13 units responded to the incident.

Officials tell KIRO 7 that the man who died was in his 50s. They say the man was living inside the barn.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Medical Examiner’s Office, and forensic investigators responded to the scene.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

