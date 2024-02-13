One day away from Special Elections

We are one day away from our Special Elections.

Everything from school levies to minimum wage increases and tax increases can be found on the ballot.

In many areas, school bonds and levies dominate the ballots. Auburn, Tukwila, Eatonville, Puyallup, Tacoma, and Arlington school districts are all looking for more money from voters.

Remember your ballots have to be postmarked by election day if you submit by mail.

You can also find voting centers and ballot drop box locations on your county’s website:

If you do it that way – ballots need to be dropped by 8 p.m. tomorrow.





©2024 Cox Media Group