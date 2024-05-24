Olympia woman steals from store, sets fire to employee’s car

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of theft and arson.

According to officers, the woman entered a store and stole various items before leaving. She then came back to use the restroom and was asked to leave by an employee.

Disgruntled, the woman returned again shortly after and set fire to the employee’s car.

The woman, described as a heavy-set white female, was driving a grey older-model Toyota Camry with body damage on the driver’s side and a missing hubcap on the driver’s front wheel.

Olympia Police Department asks anyone who may have information or recognize the suspect to call non-emergency dispatch at 360-704-2740.

