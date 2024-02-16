Local

Olympia police investigate after student assaulted near Capitol High School

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help after they say a student was assaulted on the way to Capitol High School.

“The victim reported she was listening to music and walking on a path to school when she was knocked to the ground and (then) sexually assaulted,” said a spokesperson.

The victim was able to get an image of the suspect before he escaped.

The suspect is described as a 22 to 40-year-old man with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black fedora, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

If you have helpful information police ask that you call (306) 753-8300

