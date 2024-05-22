Olympia police discovery burglary in progress during after-hours business checks

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police discovered a burglary in progress last Friday while doing business checks after hours.

The area where police were doing the checks has seen a rise in recent burglaries and trespassing complaints.

Police found the doors to one of the businesses were unlocked.

While police were securing the building, a suspect was seen leaving and was arrested. A second suspect was found hiding inside.

Both suspects had stolen items on them from the business. Police say they also did damage to the building. The suspects got in by removing a window screen and then unlocked the doors from inside.

Olympia police discovery burglary in progress

They were both booked in the Thurston County Jail for burglary.

©2024 Cox Media Group