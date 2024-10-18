Olympia man accused of stabbing parents multiple times, father in critical condition

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Olympia man is accused of stabbing both of his parents multiple times, putting his father into the ICU.

According to Probable Cause documents, the 37-year-old man got into a fight with his 72-year-old father that escalated into violence on the evening of Wednesday, October 16. The victim’s mother, who is also 72 years old, provided a statement to the police describing the series of events.

The mother states that her son had ‘become agitated’ during an argument with his father about how loud his music was playing. She says her son refused to turn down the music, instead turning it up louder and screaming at his father. When she tried to intervene, her son hit her. His father then intervened and was struck as well.

She says her son then pushed her to the ground, left the room, and returned with a knife. He then began stabbing both parents multiple times, before she says he grabbed a pellet gun and a machete, and told his father, “You ruined my life and I hate you.”

The father also gave a brief statement during a ‘temporary moment of consciousness’ to the Olympia Fire Department firefighters taking him to the airport to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, saying only that he “was in a fight with his son.”

The documents state that the mother was able to call 911 during the attack, but the call dropped. When they called back, she answered, giving an address and telling dispatchers, “Please come,” and “My son’s got a knife.” According to dispatchers, she can be heard yelling, “My husband is on the floor bleeding,” before dispatchers heard her ‘frantically screaming’ and the line went dead.

Olympia Police Department officers were dispatched to the home at around 8:15 p.m. for an ‘unknown trouble’, with someone having been heard in the 911 call exclaiming, “Oh my god, all the blood!”

Arriving officers were concerned about the possibility of a hostage situation after listening back to the 911 call and hearing a woman’s screams from outside the home. Once inside, officers followed the screaming upstairs, where they found the son, “Kneeling next to two adults lying on the floor bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. They observed the suspect holding a knife in his hands over the victims.”

According to officers, the suspect followed commands to drop the knife but resisted arrest, which resulted in him being tased and ultimately detained. Officers immediately began providing lifesaving aid to both parents, who were “lying in massive pools of blood on the floor and screaming in pain.”

Medics arrived on scene and took over treatment for the suspect’s parents, transporting the mother to St. Peter’s Hospital and the father to Harborview Medical Center. A spokesperson for Harborview said on Friday that the father remains in critical condition in the ICU.

The son was checked for any major wounds before being taken to the Olympia Police Station. At the station, he reportedly made multiple derogatory comments towards the officers, including that he “does not speak pig Latin.”

Officers said that the suspect was uncooperative and unremorseful. He was seen resisting detectives, attempting to lick and wipe a blood spot on his arm clean before officers were able to collect DNA samples with a search warrant.

The suspect was later transported to Capital Medical Center and received sutures on both hands before being booked at Thurston County Jail on two charges of second-degree attempted murder.

©2024 Cox Media Group