Officials remind Washington anglers to leave protected shark species alone

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) is reminding local anglers to leave certain protected shark species alone.

“It is illegal to fish for, possess, or retain bluntnose sixgill, broadnose sevengill, and thresher sharks in Washington marine waters. It is also illegal to remove bluntnose sixgill sharks from the water,” wrote WDFW.

According to WDFW, some of these sharks come into Puget Sound to give birth during the warmer months from June through October.

“During this time, pregnant females are extremely sensitive and much more vulnerable to sources of stress, such as being caught in fishing gear,” reports WDFW. “Catching these sharks, even if released, can cause mortality in both the adults and their pups. The impact of handling stress is often compounded by other environmental stressors, like increased water temperatures, poor water quality, and acidification in Puget Sound, lowering their chances of survival further.”

WDFW reports that shark species have been found in Marine Areas 10 (Seattle and Bremerton Area), 11 (Tacoma and Vashon Island Area), and 13 (South Puget Sound) – and around the south-central coast in Marine Areas 2-1 (Willapa Bay) and 2-2 (Grays Harbor).

To review regulations and check for emergency rule changes, visit the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/.

