Officers find ghost gun hidden in toilet after arrest of Renton teen

RENTON, Wash. — Officers found a ghost gun with a 30-round magazine in the home of a Renton teen.

The 15-year-old was arrested by Valley SWAT on multiple charges stemming from the Auburn Police Department (APD), the Renton Police Department (RPD) reported Thursday.

Officers searched the teen’s home after the arrest and found the ghost gun hidden in a toilet.

Teen faces additional charges after officers find ghost gun

In addition to the charges from APD, Renton detectives will recommend charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun.

The 15-year-old is currently in custody at the King County Youth Detention Center.

