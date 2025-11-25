Nuclear engineer’s dome-shaped home listed for sale in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Port Orchard home, initially designed by nuclear engineer Jim Perkins, found new life after the unfinished shell was revitalized into an architectural anomaly that was featured on “Zillow Gone Wild.”

The “Dome Home” is located at 9504 S.W. Caulfield Lane S.W. and was listed for $899,000 on Zillow and Infinity Real Estate.

Hosted by Jack McBrayer, the Zillow Gone Wild TV show is now in its second season, initially inspired by an Instagram account featuring unique homes that has grown to more than 2.2 million followers.

Port Orchard’s ‘Dome Home’ featured on Zillow Gone Wild

Built in 1982, the 4,300-square-foot home changed hands in 2005 and underwent a 2016 remodel that reimagined the space as a residence that retained its sculptural dome style.

“Rising 60 feet beneath a sculptural dome, it showcases cloisonné-style woodwork, honeycomb inlays, five gabled dormers, an Italian spiral staircase, and a luminous 10-window cupola,” Zillow stated.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a 4.52-acre plot of land, surrounded by secluded tree cover.

The three-story home stands approximately 60 feet tall and includes a 1,200-square-foot garage with two-car spaces.

Interior features include a stone propane fireplace, quartz countertops in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout the living room.

The primary bedroom is equipped with a large walk-in closet, a walk-in tile shower, and double vanities.

Over the last 20 years, the Port Orchard home has had an annual growth rate of 20.8% since its 2005 sale for $200,280.

Previous WA homes to be featured on Zillow Gone Wild

The Dome Home is the latest home to appear on Zillow Gone Wild’s platform, with the popular “S” house in Gig Harbor featured in October.

The $7.5 million Gig Harbor residence, dubbed the “S” house, is a 7,916-square-foot home located at 2715 50th Avenue N.W. in Gig Harbor, which earned its name for its unique shape resembling the letter “S.”

The Gig Harbor home was built in 1995 by Anderson Anderson and sits on a 0.85-acre lot and includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a six-car parking garage, an indoor spa, and an infinity pool.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

Photos courtesy Infinity Real Estate.

©2025 Cox Media Group