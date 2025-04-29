‘Nothing about this makes sense,’ local Filipino community grieves over Vancouver tragedy

SEATTLE — The horrific car ramming attack in Vancouver, British Columbia is still top of mind for many throughout the Pacific Northwest, especially for the Filipino American community in Seattle. On Monday, a vigil took place in the Chinatown International District as a way to mourn and honor the 11 lives lost, and hope for a speedy recovery for the dozens injured.

“We are extending the arms of this community to hold you as we can to offer whatever kind of help and support that we can,” said Terrance Santos, who attended the vigil Monday night.

This tragedy hits especially hard for those from Western Washington who were at the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver right before the horrific act. Vita-Grace Israel Cabanilla and her dance troupe performed at the festival.

“We were eating food on that same street. And I saw some of the same people in the videos and I was like, ‘I recognize that person’,” she said.

She tells KIRO 7 that the past 48 hours have been incredibly hard for her and everyone she was with that day.

“I’m not good. I’ve been processing... I mean, like any young adult, it’s hard,” she said.

Israel Cabanilla and many others who attended Monday’s vigil say their community is strong and will get through this together.

“One thing that the Filipino community has always been good at is standing up when we are unrecognized. Standing up when other people aren’t there to support us, uplifting each other in times of crisis and in times of tragedy,” she affirmed.

There will be another vigil at the Filipino Community of Seattle on Tuesday, April 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

