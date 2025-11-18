‘Not surprising’: WA crowned as most expensive state to dine out, new study finds

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A new study has revealed that Washington is the most expensive state in which to dine out.

According to the Washington Hospitality Association, eating out at chain restaurants in Washington costs 13.6% more than the national average. Seattle is even more expensive.

“Menu prices in Seattle are more than 17% higher than the average for the 20 largest cities in America, putting Seattle in line with New York City and San Francisco,” the study read.

The most expensive states are located primarily on the West Coast, as Oregon (+9.1%) and California (+13.3%) were the most expensive places to eat at a chain restaurant or establishment. In contrast, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana were the least expensive — each state falling between 5.8-5.9% the national average — followed by Texas (-5.3%), Alabama (-4.9%), and Arkansas (-4.4%).

“It’s not surprising, yet still incredibly disappointing to see Washington state is the least affordable restaurant state in the country,” Anthony Anton, president & CEO, Washington Hospitality Association, said. “We need to work harder to help policymakers understand that their consistent actions to increase costs are having a real impact on Washington families.”

Seattle itself is the second most expensive city for dining out at chain restaurants, trailing only San Francisco. San Francisco is, on average, 17.5% more expensive when compared to the 20 largest cities in the U.S. In Seattle, menu prices are, on average, 1% higher than in New York City.

“When Seattle officials still wanted affordable, great restaurants in the city, my dining room was filled with families growing up in my restaurant,” an anonymous Seattle restaurant owner shared in the study. “Now the only ones who can afford my art are lawyers, tech executives, and tourists, even though it’s the same menu. My business is fine, but my heart is broken.”

Of the six most expensive cities to dine out in, all belonged to either California, New York, or Washington.

