Northgate Transit Center shooting suspect charged with murder

SEATTLE — The man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the Northgate Transit Center on July 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

28-year-old Edward Kimani allegedly shot and killed a 49-year-old man in the back of the head at close range in a premeditated attack, prosecutors say.

Officials say the motive behind the shooting is unknown, but documents show that Kimani and the victim were students at PIMA Medical Institute in Northgate.

At 7:40 a.m. on July 28, Kimani arrived at the Northgate Transit Center minutes before the victim exited the station, and surveillance video showed him checking his newly purchased gun ahead of the shooting.

Kimani was reported to be wearing clothing to hide his identity and allegedly approached the victim from behind and shot him in the back of the head from inches away, according to court documents.

Witnesses say Kimani ran from the scene and got into a gold sedan with fake temporary plates.

His bail has been set at $5 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.

