Northbound SR 99 tunnel closing Wednesday night

The northbound State Route 99 (SR 99) tunnel is closing Wednesday night for several hours.

Starting Wednesday night at 11 p.m. until Thursday at 4:30 a.m., the tunnel will be closed for texturing, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

All traffic will have to exit to South Dearborn Street. Alternate routes include city streets and I-5 north.

WSDOT noted work will not start until two hours after the Seattle Sounders’ match.

Crews work to improve traction in SR 99 tunnel

This is the third night of potentially five closures as crews work on improving traction on the road, WSDOT stated.

WSDOT’s contractor is using a two-part Skidabrader to work on the tunnel.

“This machine shoots high-velocity particles at the pavement, then vacuums up the particles and dust up as it passes,” the department wrote.

