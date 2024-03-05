Local

Northbound I-5 shut down north of Bellingham after crash involving semi

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The crash involved a tow truck and a semitruck.

Crash north of Bellingham The crash involved a tow truck and a semitruck. (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A crash closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Tuesday morning.

Currently, only the left lane is open.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the crash just north of West Bakerview Road shortly after 4 a.m.

Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash between a semitruck and a tow truck involved injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Bakerview Road.

Firefighters and state troopers are at the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read