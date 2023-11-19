North Spokane Corridor now over 70% complete after crews add 1.5 miles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a new drivable section of the North Spokane Corridor on Friday.

The project added 1.5 miles to the 5.5-mile corridor, bringing the total drivable portion to 7 miles.

The overall project is now more than 70% complete, according to WSDOT.

“Thank you to the community for your patience and to those who have supported this project,” said a spokesperson. “There is light at the end of the tunnel as we press forward with the goal of completing the entire NSC in 2030.”

