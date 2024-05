SEATTLE — All southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle are blocked after a crash in involving a car that hit a pedestrian.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. near North 107th Street.

Medics treated a man, believed to be about 68 years old, and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The left northbound lane is also blocked.

Drivers should avoid the area.









