North Bend home nearly destroyed after propane tank explosion sparks fire

A propane tank explosion rocked a North Bend neighborhood Sunday night, igniting a fire that spread into a home, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Maloney Grove Avenue Southeast after multiple 911 calls reported an explosion just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the back of the home and the deck area.

The fire had already extended into the house by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the second floor of the home.

The explosion severely damaged the rear portion of the house, and crews worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Residents described the initial explosion as strong enough to shake the neighborhood.

Fire officials said the fire was under investigation.

